Kenneth "Jake" E. Durall

HAMMOND, IN - Kenneth "Jake" E. Durall, age 70, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Kathleen Janott-Durall; brother Jeff (Nancy) Durall; two sisters: Dee (Ron) Fedor and Jackie (Keith Shorb) Durall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Hazel Durall.

Kenneth retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years. He was a proud U.S. Marine and Army veteran serving as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow the gathering at 7:00 p.m.

He was the best husband, brother and friend that anyone could ask for in their lives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's loving memory to a . Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.