Kenneth Fee

DYER, IN - Kenneth Fee, 81, of Dyer, entered into eternal life on April 14, 2019. Kenneth is preceded in death by his beloved parents//grandparents and two of his grandsons. He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Fee; his son, Jeffery K. Fee (Doris); two daughters, Jennifer Giordano (Dave) and Janet Ferris (Bob); five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Prayer Service will be offered at 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home, Pastor Bob Parnell, officiating.

Kenneth was retired from Inland Steel and a lifelong Mason. He was a very hardworking Husband, Father and Grandfather and also took care of friends of his children who loved and respected him! He enjoyed spending time with his family in his yard, gardening, swimming and lots of laughter. He also enjoyed escaping to the boats for some slot enjoyment with the love of his life. He will be missed by so many and we have all learned so much from this man on how exactly life & love is supposed to be.

