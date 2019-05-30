Kenneth G. Curosh

WHITING, IN - Kenneth G. Curosh, 71 a lifelong resident of Whiting, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1948 in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of Joseph L. Curosh, Sr. and Anne M. (Hamnik) Curosh, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his infant brother Lawrence Curosh. Ken is survived by his brother Joseph L. (Charlene) Curosh, Jr. of Whiting and his sister Judith (Henry) Plawecki of Avon, Indiana; his niece Lauren (fiancé Seth Kahle) Curosh and nephews Joseph (Dawn) Curosh III, David Curosh, Dr. Martin (Julianna) Plawecki and Lawrence (Abbey) Plawecki; great nephew Joey Curosh IV, and four great nieces Chloe Curosh, Lily Plawecki, Gwen Plawecki, and Milena Plawecki.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 12:00 pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Ken graduated from Whiting High School in 1966 and attended Indiana State University. Ken was an outstanding swimmer and qualified for the Indiana State Finals all four years in high school and lettered in swimming at Indiana State University. He honorably served in the U.S. Army and was an active member of American Legion Post 80. Ken served his community as a member of the Whiting Planning Commission for over twenty years. Ken worked for Superior Lumber and its successor Lumber One in Hammond for over 25 years. A special thank you goes to Ken's second family, Rob, Tom and Herb Rueth for their friendship throughout the years. Ken was always full of life and had a great sense of humor. He was devoted to his family and friends. Ken will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the for childhood cancer research would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400