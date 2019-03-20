Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth G. Hanisko.

Kenneth G. Hanisko

WHEATFIELD, IN - Kenneth G. Hanisko age 81 of Wheatfield, IN formerly of Merrillville, IN and Gary, IN passed away March 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Janice, daughter Lisa (Leonard) Gregorczyk, son Kenneth J. Hanisko, two grandchildren Renee and Daniel Gregorczyk; sister-in-law Judy (late Donald) Hudock, nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Jane Hanisko, sister Marlene, and nephew Michael.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Helen Catholic Church (302 N. Madison St.) Hebron, IN Rev Frank Torres celebrating, cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN Thursday March 21, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM. Ken also may be viewed Friday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church (until time of service). Ken was an 55 years member of I.B.E.W. Local 697, he was the first electrical inspector of the Town of Merrillville where he wrote the electrical code and bylaws which are still enforced today; he was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Ryder Council 4047, he was an U.S. Navy veteran, avid golfer, diehard Chicago Bears & Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed woodworking. At the age of 79, Ken had 3-hole in one on three different golf courses. Ken will greatly miss his loving Local 697 brothers: Nick Vlasich, Dick Smith, Bobby Lewis, and the late Carl Petroff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice of Calumet Area. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME (HIGHLAND, IN) entrusted with arrangements 219-923-7800. www.kuiperfh.com.