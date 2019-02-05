Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth G. Page.

Kenneth G. "Ken" Page

ST. JOHN, IN - Kenneth G. "Ken" Page, age 69, late of St. John, IN, passed away February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Kathleen Henry, Jennifer (Bill) Bear, and Brian Page. Cherished grandfather of Dylan Henry. Dearest brother of Lil (Wayne) Kortum and Charlotte Nelson. Dear son in law of Emma and the late James Eby. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bertha Page, his second mother Natalie Gleim, and brother Charles Page. Ken was a retired employee of Acme Steel.

Visitation Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41 Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.