Kenneth J. Klimaszewski

CHICAGO, IL - Kenneth J. Klimaszeweski, age 56, of Chicago, IL (formerly of Highland, IN) passed away suddenly due to complications from diabetes on June 30, 2019.

Ken is survived by his two loving sisters, Mary Ann (James) Brunt of Highland and Karen (David) Neumaier of Indianapolis and sister Nancy (Rob) Mathena. Ken is also survived by his adoring goddaughter Carolyn (fiancee Jonathan Altman) Brunt of Chicago, his devoted nieces Julie and Valerie Brunt of Highland, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his parents John and Rita Klimaszewski and grandparents Walter and Anna Pilewski, all of Highland.

Ken's career was in the insurance industry, most recently (and enjoyably) for JMB Insurance in Chicago. Ken was truly a shining light in a dark world. His twinkling eyes, lopsided grin, razor-sharp wit and extreme kindness brought happiness to all. He loved all holidays, especially Christmas and was famous for his thoughtful gifts, love of exterior illumination and holiday baking. He was our Grillmaster who leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives that can never be filled, but we will forever cherish our memories with him.

Visitation Monday 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Service at 7:30 p.m. at the ROBERT J. SHEEHY & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the .

