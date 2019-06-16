Kenneth J. Van Dellen

ST. JOHN, IN - Kenneth J. Van Dellen, age 82, of St. John, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Van Dellen, nee Sturwold, and the late Carol J. Van Dellen, nee Van Essendelft. Loving father of Thomas (Kathy) Van Dellen, Michael (Rhonda) Van Dellen, Cheryl (Travis) Fugate, and Cari (Matt) Van Wieren. Proud grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of four. Dearest brother of Chuck (Julie) Van Dellen, Norma Fraser, Donna (Ron) Kamp, and Carol (Mark) Goodwin. Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Joan Van Dellen.

Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with services conducted by Rev. Cal Aardsma. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens - Schererville, IN.

Mr. Van Dellen was a retired school teacher and coach for over 40 years, first at Kalamazoo Christian High School then Chicago Christian High School and finishing his career at Illiana Christian High School. He coached basketball and tennis and was Athletic Director at Illiana for 12 years. Ken was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing, IL where he served on the church council for many terms and where he led numerous bible studies and enjoyed visiting and ministering to those who were shut-in. He loved to golf, read, and exercise. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School or Lansing Christian School. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.