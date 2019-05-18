Kenneth L. Bultema

HEBRON, IN - Kenneth L. Bultema, age 71, of Hebron, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Janis Bultema, nee Potts. Loving father of Mike (Caroline) Bultema, Don (Barb) Bultema, Tom (Jodi) Bultema and Rich (Jennifer) Bultema. Cherished grandfather of Joe, Tim (Kaitlyn), Grace, Lindsey, Danny and Rachel Bultema. Dear brother of the late Louella (late Bill) Jellema and the late Ralph (Marge) Bultema. Ken was an owner/operator in the Trucking business. He was a licensed pilot and had a passion for aviation and was a strong supporter of our veterans. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner and Rev. Joel Sheeres officiating. Interment Holland Cemetery – De Motte, IN.

Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Christian High School (611 15th St SW, De Motte, IN 46310) or Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311).

