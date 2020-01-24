Kenneth L. Horn

Guest Book
  • "Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We..."
    - Norman and Carol WILLIAMS
Service Information
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN
46319
(219)-924-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth L. Horn

GRIFFITH, IN - Kenneth L. Horn age 64 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years; Alice, children; Ken (Bobbi) Horn Jr., Robert Horn, Mandy Horn, Dennis Bell, Bret (Andi) Elam, Brandon Elam, Rachael (Eddie) Cordell, Taylor Surowiec, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings; Bobby Horn, and Elaine (Rick) Frank.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ada Horn, and brothers Donnie and Jimmy.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.

Kenneth was employed with Iliana Transit Warehouse for over 47 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his wife Alice and the rest of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.