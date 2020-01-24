Kenneth L. Horn

GRIFFITH, IN - Kenneth L. Horn age 64 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years; Alice, children; Ken (Bobbi) Horn Jr., Robert Horn, Mandy Horn, Dennis Bell, Bret (Andi) Elam, Brandon Elam, Rachael (Eddie) Cordell, Taylor Surowiec, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings; Bobby Horn, and Elaine (Rick) Frank.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ada Horn, and brothers Donnie and Jimmy.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.

Kenneth was employed with Iliana Transit Warehouse for over 47 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his wife Alice and the rest of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.