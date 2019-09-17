Kenneth L. Moseley (1931 - 2019)
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostals of Southlake
1640 W. 93rd Ave
Merrillville, IN
Kenneth L. Moseley

CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth L. Moseley, age 88 of Crown Point, formerly of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ken retired from Calumet Steel, Chicago Heights, IL. His favorite pass-time was spending time with his family, antiquing, repairing vacuums and driving Ms. Daisy (mom). He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Juanita (nee Wilson), son, Ken (Dagmar) Moseley, daughters, Brenda Standfield, Shelia (Russ) King, Melinda (Phillip) Ragan, Delores (Joe) King, Joan (Larry) Boskey, Tammy (Jim) Tucker; sister, Mary Lindsey; brother, Richard Moseley; 28 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Pentecostals of Southlake, 1640 W. 93rd Ave., Merrillville, IN from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point IN. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point.

Published in The Times on Sept. 17, 2019
