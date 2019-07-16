Kenneth L. Warfel

LANSING, IL - Kenneth L. Warfel, age 95, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He is survived by sons Michael Warfel of Renton, WA and Gary Warfel of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Sally Warfel, his wife of 63 years; mother, Fern Foltz Warfel and father, Ray Warfel, of Newton, IL; and brother, Lynn Warfel, of Portland, OR.

Ken was born in Newton, IL on September 15, 1923. He served in the US Army from January 1943 through October 1945 as a T/4 in the 115th Medical Battalion of 40th Infantry Division, where he earned the Bronze Star for meritorious service in the Pacific Theater. He worked as a lab technician for the Sinclair Oil Company from 1945 until his retirement in 1985. Ken served as secretary-treasurer for School District 171 and was active in Boy Scouts of America Troop 246. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and uncle and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

