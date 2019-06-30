Kenneth Letrell Grant

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth Letrell Grant, age 54 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at home.

Survivors: siblings, Mable L. Jenkins, Bertha Lewis, J.C. (Deborah) Grant, Jr., Linda Grant, Houston Grant and Leola Grant Tucker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents. J.C. and Tommie Lee Grant, Sr.; sisters, Virginia A. Wilkins and Elnora Grant.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Grant family during their time of loss.