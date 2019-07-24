Kenneth Letrell Grant

Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John, AME Church
4730 McCoopk Ave
East Chicago, IN
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John, AME Church
4730 McCoopk Ave.,
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Kenneth Letrell Grant

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth Letrell Grant, age 54 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at home.

Survivors: siblings, Mable L. Jenkins, Bertha Lewis, J.C. (Deborah) Grant, Jr., Linda Grant, Houston Grant and Leola Grant Tucker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents. J.C. and Tommie Lee Grant, Sr.; sisters, Virginia A. Wilkins and Elnora Grant.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 4730 McCook Ave., East Chicago, Pastor Bonita Hawkins, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Family hour from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Grant family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019
