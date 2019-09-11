Kenneth Neal Hegyi

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth Neal Hegyi, age 79 of Schererville, IN peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ken is survived by his beloved/devoted wife of 55 years, Janet Sue (nee Ward); daughter, Lisa (David) Zimbler of Glenview, IL and son, Michael Hegyi of Crown Point, IN; and his dear grandchildren, Emily Zimbler, Kaylee Hegyi, Kyle Hegyi and Sophia Zimbler; siblings, Norman (Rhonda) Hegyi, Mark Von See, Carol (Craig) Young, Caren (Ed) Olsen and Barbara Hegyi. He is preceded in death by his father, Moses Hegyi and Step-mother Ruth Jewell Hegyi. Ken attended TF North and Carl Sandburg High schools, Orland Park, IL. After serving in the US Army in Korea, Ken returned home to begin a career in the construction trade as a Millwright and was a proud union member of Local 1693. In 1964, Ken was fortunate enough to marry the love of his life, Janet, and together, they started a family and built a home in Crete, IL. Ken was also amember of the First United Methodist Church and Arcadia Masonic Lodge #1138 in Lansing IL.

In his younger years, Ken enjoyed Enduro motorcycle racing, fishing, hunting and spending time in the great outdoors. He was a gifted artist who loved to paint, but most notable was his great talent for the delicate art of wood carving, especially as he struggled with loss of sight and neuropathy in his hands. Inspired by nature and faith, we will always cherish the many beautiful birds, ducks and figurines he crafted over the years. Above all, Ken was a devoted husband, father and favorite "Grumpa" to his grandkids who were all truly his pride and joy.

Friends and family may visit from 12:00-3:30 pm with services at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, www.giftofhope.org.

