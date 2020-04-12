Kenneth Ray Williams

HAMMOND, IN - Kenneth Ray Williams, age 80, of Hammond, passed away on April 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife: Barbara Williams; daughters: Trena (Bill) Werner and Deborah (Russell) Alexander; step-children: Kerri Alanza, Sarah O'Brien, and Matthew (Melissa) Alanza; grandchildren: Katlynn, Donovan, Elizabeth, Addyson, Liam, Tabitha, Megan, Josh, Austin, Michael, Stephanie, and Justin; 18 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; and nephews: Jason and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Alta Williams; son: Raymond Williams; brothers: Charles Williams and James "Butch" Williams; and nephew: Sammy.

Kenneth was a Teamster at Walsh Kelly for 38 years and a veteran of US Army. He was into photography, ham radio operating, traveling on cruises, and aviation. Kenneth loved flying his plane.

Funeral services will be set at a future date. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.