SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth S. Kopton, 74, of Schererville and Angola, IN passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by family, handheld by his loving wife, Irene Kopton (nee Bodie), of 52 wonderful years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise, and his parents. He was also the proud father of Daniel J. Kopton.

Kenneth's amazing life included service in Vietnam from 1967-1968 in the 25th Mechanized Division. For his valor, he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Kenneth earned his apprenticeship in drafting from Blaw-Knox. He loved to build stick construction model airplanes. Kenneth's career was built at New City Ice. There he was fondly know as MacGyver for his ability to fix, repair or manufacture almost anything. He stayed on as New City Ice transitioned to Lang Ice.

Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, Saint John, Indiana 46373. www.fagenmiller.com