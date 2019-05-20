Kenneth "Beef" Siegle

HIGHLAND, IN Kenneth "Beef" Siegle, age 69, of Highland, IN, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his loving daughters, Kara (Ryan) Zinmer of Cedar Lake and Katie (Scott) Elam of Lehigh Acres, FL; beloved grandchildren, Jakob, Althea, Madelyn and Olivia; and brother, Dennis (Sharon) Siegle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Jules Siegle; and precious granddaughter, Poppy.

Kenneth was a 1967 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. He attended Colorado State and Indiana State, where he played football. He retired from NIPSCO after 33 years of service. Kenneth liked to spend time at his vacation home in Koontz Lake, IN. He was an avid Chicago Bears, White Sox and Fantasy Football League fan. His grandchildren were the world to him, and he cherished spending time with them.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN with Fr. Mark Plavina officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may visit with the family at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM.