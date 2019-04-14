Kenneth W. Kucharski

DYER, IN - Kenneth W. Kucharski age 78, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his children: Angelique Trichak and Joseph (Debra) Trichak; and grandson, Joseph R. Trichak. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia (nee Escobedo); parents, Walter and Bernice Kucharski (nee Wojcik); and brother, Larry (Elaine) Kucharski.

Ken graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. ARMY. He was a retired electrician from US Steel. Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219.322.7766. Donations to would be appreciated.

