Kenneth W. Kucharski

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathy for the loss you have experienced. ..."
  • "May the God and father of Abraham be with you as we await..."

Kenneth W. Kucharski

DYER, IN - Kenneth W. Kucharski age 78, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his children: Angelique Trichak and Joseph (Debra) Trichak; and grandson, Joseph R. Trichak. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia (nee Escobedo); parents, Walter and Bernice Kucharski (nee Wojcik); and brother, Larry (Elaine) Kucharski.

Ken graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. ARMY. He was a retired electrician from US Steel. Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219.322.7766. Donations to would be appreciated.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.