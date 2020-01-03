Kenneth William Dust

EAST SIDE CHICAGO - Kenneth William Dust, age 92, of the East Side of Chicago. Beloved son of the late Richard Sr. and late Rose (nee Zweig) Dust; loving brother to the late Dorothy Dust, late Richard (late Bernice) Dust; late Eugene Dust; loving friend of George E. Manning II, help-mate Maria Fonseca, and many others; dear uncle to Jonathan Dust, Susan Dust Tower, Patrick Tower, Mary Martha Dust, Kathleen (Allen) Dust Unruh, Timothy Dust; other relatives also include, Max Dust, Nancy (Leon) Bland and family, Darlene McDonald, Carol Conway, the Kerber family, and the Dietrich family. Also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, and relatives. He was a former member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church and current member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church of Chicago.

Kenneth was a tobacco sales representative for General Cigar for over 25 years. He will always be remembered for his smile, his love for his sister, Dorothy, and his generous acts of kindness. His pet dogs brought him pure joy; he enjoyed making friends, and was a friend to many. Kenneth was a avid collector of fine antiques. He could find any diamond in the rough at any estate sale or flea market sale. His license on the red truck said "Junkin."

He will lie in state on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. until time of his funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church (1124 S. Ashland Ave.; Chicago, IL 60607). He will be laid to rest in Wunder's Cemetery of Chicago along with his sister, Dorothy Rose Dust.