Kenny "Nab" Nabhan

HOBART, IN - Kenny "Nab" Nabhan, age 78, of Hobart, passed away March 27, 2019. He graduated from William A. Wirt High School in Miller. Nab built and owned Duck Creek Golf Course in Portage. He previously owned Nabs Lounge in Portage and In The Red Lounge in Miller. Nab was proud to sponsor benefits for breast cancerand many other charities. He held an annual benefit for his beloved dog, Duke, and the proceeds were donated to the Hobart Humane Society. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Nab was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Emily Nabhan; brother-in-lawBill Stephan. He is survived by his loving wife Barb; children Ron (Michele) Nabhan, Michael (Sharon) Nabhan, Nikki (Tom) Stepanek; grandchildren Zac and Hannah Nabhan, Sydney and Rachel Nabhan, Gavin, Savannah, and Abby Stepanek; two sisters Delores (Bob) Arvidson, Joan Stephan.

A private memorial service will be held by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Duck Creek Golf Course this summer. The date and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society or to any cancer organization of your choice. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com