Kent Kanouse

VALPARAISO, IN - Kent Kanouse, 62 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in 1956 in Chicago to the late Eugene and Mary Lee (Lyle) Kanouse. Kent graduated from Kelly High School on the southwest side of Chicago. He was a jack of all trades kind of guy, with an inventive and artistic nature. He loved woodworking, art, music, and playing guitar in his band. Kent will be remembered for his creative, outgoing, unique, and charismatic personality. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.On February 25, 1978 in Chicago, Kent married Christine, who survives, along with children: Lisa (John) Sut of Valparaiso, Michael (Evelyn Carrion) Kanouse of Chicago; grandchildren: Julia and Jacob Sut; brothers: Keith (Susan Walker) Kanouse of Boca Raton, FL, Kurt (Deborah) Kanouse of Surprize, AZ; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN, with a visitation from 10:00 AM CST until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.