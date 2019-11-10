Kent W. Downing

GARY, IN - Kent W. Downing age 53 of Gary, formerly of Griffith passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019.

Kent is survived by his sister; Jennifer Hill, brother; Kurt (Jannette) Downing, niece; Breanne Downing, special friends Nick, April, Whalen, and Bev Arnold and a host of other close friends. Kent was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carol Downing.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday November 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.Kent graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1985, and was an Army Veteran. He was employed at Team Industrial in Griffith.

Kent was an avid hunter, motorcyclist, and fisherman. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and was "Uncle Kent" to many.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Post 1563 Auxillary C/O Freedom Fligh.

