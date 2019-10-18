Kenyon Joseph Koselke

WHITING, IN - Kenyon Joseph Koselke, age 50, of Whiting, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away October 9, 2019. He is survived by his parents Joseph and Linda (nee Romanovich) Koselke and sister Kara Jensen.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a Memorial Gathering from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and a Service officiated at 1:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Green Peace or Save The Whales are appreciated. For information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.