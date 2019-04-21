Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kermit Wert.

Kermit Wert

CROWN POINT, IN - Kermit Wert, age 71 of Crown Point, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Irene; two sons: Todd Wert, Terry (Michelle) Wert; sister, Donna (Barry) Miller; two brothers: Larry (Dorothy) Wert, Lance (Candy) Wert.

Kermit was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and worked at the fish fry. He received his B.S. degree from Michigan State University. Kermit was a retired engineer from Arcelor Mittal Steel Co. and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Andrew Summerson officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to services. At rest St. Mary Cemetery, Crown Point.

