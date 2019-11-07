Kerry E. Barnes

VALPARAISO, IN - Kerry E. Barnes, 59 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born April 29, 1960 in Valparaiso to Robert "Bo"and Margaret "Peggy" (Hines) Barnes. Kerry made his career as a Crane Operator with Arcelor Mittal for many years. He loved drag racing, motor sports, and building motorcycles. Kerry was an excellent mechanic and always willing to help out those in need. He will be fondly remembered as a caring man with a kind and generous heart, who loved his family more than anything.

On November 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Kerry married Carol Fink, who survives, along with his father, Robert "Bo" Barnes; step-sons: Eric and Aaron Reichenberger; siblings: Kimberly (David) Hawkins; Jack (Lisa) Barnes; mother-in-law, Ellen Fink; sister-in-law, Penny Mooney; nephews: David (Amanda) Hawkins, Aaron (Erika) Barnes, Jason (Jessica) Hawkins, Ben (Alyssa) Barnes; and many aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Barnes

.A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA of NWI.