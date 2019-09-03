Kevin Falcon

IN LOVING MEMORY OF KEVIN FALCON ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN "TIME TO LET GO" Five years ago God took you away. I wanted so much for you to stay. He wanted you to be with Him - To take away the pain you had within. I know you are in a better place. I see the smile on your face. It took so long for me to see you are in the best place to ever be. It's time for me to say, "goodbye" and let you be by God's side. Because deep in my heart I really know, it's time for me to let you go. All My Love, Mom