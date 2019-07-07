Kevin Michael Hanchar (1988 - 2019)
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-365-9554
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Dr. Kevin Michael Hanchar

SCHERERVILLE/DYER - Kevin Michael Hanchar age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Kathleen Hanchar; brothers: Brandon Hanchar and Adam Hanchar and maternal grandparents, Ray and Karen Kaszuba. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Hanchar and uncle, Raymond Kaszuba.

Kevin was born June 4, 1988 in Munster, IN and was a 2007 graduate of Lake Central High School. He went on to earn his Doctorate in Pharmacy from Purdue University Lafayette, IN in 2013 where he was a brother of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was employed at Community Hospital, Munster and St. Anthony Hospital, Crown Point. Kevin was a longtime employee and member of Omni Health and Fitness Club. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing competitively as well as watching and attending professional sporting events. Kevin was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend who had a kind and generous heart. He will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Rich Bawinkel officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com


Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
bullet Purdue University
(219) 365-9554
