Kevin Oost

Kevin Oost aged 59 passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Gary, IN and survived by his father Billy Oost Sr., his predeceased mother Kay Oost, wife Harlie (Stephens) Oost, step-daughter Sarah Stephens, daughter, Sarita (Oost) Rechlicz, son-in-law Dan Rechlicz, grandchildren; Mercedes, Riley, Carter, Danica, his dear sister Pam (Oost) Pokrywczynski, brother-in-law Frank Pokrywczysnki, and several nieces and nephews. Kevin enjoyed playing softball with the Team Eastsiders in which he was inducted into the Chicago 16-inch softball hall of fame in 2012.

Kevin loved sports cars and most likely could be found listening to George Thorogood "Bad to the Bone". In his later years, he enjoyed fishing and relaxing by the lake.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Life Church, Berryville, AR.