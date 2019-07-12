Kevin P. Murphy

EAST SIDE - Kevin P. Murphy, age 83, resident of the East Side, passed away on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Joann Podkul Murphy for 33 years, loving father of Mary Murphy, Therese Murphy and Cathy Murphy. Devoted grandfather of Anna Scheff. Dear son of the late Joseph and late Josephine Murphy. Dearest brother of the late Maureen Murphy. Fond brother-in-law of Helen Mahalik, Margaret and Frank Proski, Stanley and Helen Kordyla, Jean and Joe Martino, Martha Ksiazek and Lottie Gayda, all of whom preceded him in death. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kevin served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the 1950's to 1960's. He earned his Master's Degree in Sociology from DePaul University and was an educator for many years.

In addition to serving the Southeast Chicago community in historic preservation and environmental activities, Kevin supported the arts through his numerous YouTube videos. For a number of years, he covered the Calumet Region as theatre reviewer for the Northwest Indiana Times. He authored three novels and several plays, including "Unfriendly Fire", revolving around the 1937 Republic Steel Massacre. His website, "Spotlighting Southeast Chicago", featured community events and celebrated too often neglected treasures on the Southeast Side.

Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name to organizations providing for the homeless and the hungry, would be appreciated, 773-731-2749.

