Kevin Stuart Lane

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Kevin Stuart Lane, age 61, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.

Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Naida Lane; sister, Tracy (Brian) Horn; nieces: Sarah (Aaron) Pizer and Amy (Evan) Ort; great-nieces: Brooklyn, Raegan, and Madison; great-nephew, Jordan; and cousins: Jill (Bob) Dowdy and children; Sheryl (Les) Longanetti and children; and Nancy Shell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lane; uncle, Frankie Underwood; and aunt, Gloria Shell.

Kevin was born on Wednesday, March 26, 1958. Kevin was an incredible, funny, and big-hearted man who had a lot of love to give. He enjoyed rocking out to his favorite rock and roll bands like Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, and AC/DC, just to name a few. Those who were closest to Kevin knew he loved Elvis Presley, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Chuck Norris. Kevin was a hardcore Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls fan. He was never caught without his Cubs ball cap. The best times of his life were when he was around his family, playing air drums or guitar to his favorite rock song and getting to eat his favorite dessert.

Kevin will be deeply missed and the world will not be the same without him. Keep rocking out in heaven - we will always love and miss you. "Elvis (Kevin) has left the building".

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

