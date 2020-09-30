1/1
Kevin Szirovecz
Kevin Szirovecz

DYER, IN - Kevin Szirovecz, 48 of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa (nee Baccino); parents, Michael and Joan Szirovecz; brother, Dr. Steve (Brenda) Szirovecz and their daughter, Mia; Father and Mother-in-law, James and Phyllis Baccino; sister-in-law, Kim (Ron) Thrasher; brother-in-law, John (Christine) Baccino; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Debbie (Brian) McMahon and several cousins.

Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated.

Kevin was a graduate of Highland High School and Indiana University Kelly School of Business. He was employed as a CPA at Thorgren Tool & Molding Company. www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
