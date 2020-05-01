Khamchanh "John" Boriboune
1952 - 2020
Khamchanh "John" Boriboune VALPARAISO, IN - Khamchanh "John" Boriboune, 67 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born June 10, 1952 in Savannakhet, Laos to Nu and Bong Phaboriboune. Over the past 40 years, John made his career as the Maintenance Man at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton. He was a devoted member of Liberty Bible Church, and could often be found going out of his way to help others in need. John enjoyed fishing at the pier on Lake Michigan, working on cars, watching sports, grilling out, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his hardworking nature, generous spirit, and big heart. John will be dearly missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bay Boriboune; children: Noy (Joe Holbrook) Boriboune-Holbrook of Louisville, KY, Anshanh Boriboune of Valparaiso, Tan (Brouk) Boriboune of Norfolk, VA, Meen (Austin) Hall of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Monika, Laila, Liam, Jace, Mia, Myles; one brother, and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, and eight siblings. A drive-thru visitation, where guests may visit with the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton at Door C, from 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private, immediate family only funeral service will begin at 1 PM, with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Guests may process to the cemetery with the family and remain in their vehicles for the committal service. All are invited to watch the funeral service in real time at the link in John's obituary on the MOELLER FUNERAL HOME website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bay Boriboune. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.

Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:45 AM
Liberty Bible Church - Door C
MAY
2
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Liberty Bible Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
