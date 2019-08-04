Kiel F. Marckese

CROWN POINT, IN - Kiel F. Marckese, age 34, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Survived by his daughter, Finley; fiancee', Blakely Twoteeth; father, Frank Marckese; grandfather, Raymond (late Catherine) Dian; aunts, Kathryn Dian, Judith Rodich and Jeanette (late Phillip) Malenock; and uncles: Randy Dian, Sam (late Charlene) Marckese, and Bernard (Cheryl) Marckese. Preceded in death by mother, Patti Marckese.

Kiel was an auto worker at Ford Assembly Plants, Hegewisch, IL. He was a graduate of Boone Grove High School, Class of 2004, and played on the varsity baseball team. Kiel enjoyed fishing and being with his family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. Cremation to follow services. Memorials preferred to a .

