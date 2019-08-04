Kiel F. Marckese

Guest Book
  • "As I'm scrolling throw Facebook I come across a post my..."
    - Lori Maletta
  • "Kiel...... I don't even know where to begin! Thanks for..."
    - Joan Evans
  • "Keil, you touched a lot of hearts before you left this..."
    - John Smolinski
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Obituary
Kiel F. Marckese

CROWN POINT, IN - Kiel F. Marckese, age 34, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Survived by his daughter, Finley; fiancee', Blakely Twoteeth; father, Frank Marckese; grandfather, Raymond (late Catherine) Dian; aunts, Kathryn Dian, Judith Rodich and Jeanette (late Phillip) Malenock; and uncles: Randy Dian, Sam (late Charlene) Marckese, and Bernard (Cheryl) Marckese. Preceded in death by mother, Patti Marckese.

Kiel was an auto worker at Ford Assembly Plants, Hegewisch, IL. He was a graduate of Boone Grove High School, Class of 2004, and played on the varsity baseball team. Kiel enjoyed fishing and being with his family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. Cremation to follow services. Memorials preferred to a .

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Aug. 4, 2019
