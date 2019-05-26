Kimberly A. "Kim" Pharazyn (nee Rossi)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kimberly A. "Kim" Pharazyn (nee Rossi), age 51, of Schererville, Indiana passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. "Bob" for 24 years. Loving mother of Andrew Charles and Matthew Roy Pharazyn. Devoted daughter of Roy and Jane (nee Tokarz) Rossi. Dearest sister of Sheri (Wayne) Brand and Dan (Jenny) Rossi. Cherished daughter-in-law of Nancy and the late Charles George Pharazyn. Dear sister-in-law of Melissa Ansburg and Charles Bowi. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Kim and her husband Bob are the owners of Pebblebrooke Homes. While Kim always enjoyed her favorite pastime, shopping, her fondest moments were spent with her family and friends. Her greatest characteristic was always putting the needs of others before her own. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation is Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane, St. John (1 block west of US 41icker Ave. at 97th Lane). Funeral Services will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Elmwood Funeral Chapel, and will proceed to Our Lady of Consolation Church for a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Peter Muha, at 11:00 am. Interment Private. For more information, contact 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.