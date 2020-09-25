1/1
Kimberly Anne (Ulozas) Henry
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Kimberly Anne Henry, (Ulozas) 48 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born October 13, 1971 in Gary, the daughter of Bob, and Jan A. Szalmasagi. Kimberly was a Chesterton High School graduate, a homemaker and enjoyed country music.

Surviving is her husband, William Henry of Valparaiso, parents Jan and Bob Szalmasagi. Also surviving are her stepson, Chad Henry (Megan); granddaughter, Lilly Henry; stepdaughter, Tonya Lippens (Kyle) stepgrandsons: Marcus Lippens and Quinten Lippins all of Valparaiso. Kim is also survived by her uncle Ken and aunt Cheryl Watson and aunt Kathy Ulozas and numerous cousins. Kim was preceded in death by grandparents: Tony and Sandy Ulozas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00 to 5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Kandel of Open Door Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to St. Judes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

www.bartholonewnewhard.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bartholomew Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved