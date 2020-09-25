Kimberly Anne Henry (Ulozas)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Kimberly Anne Henry, (Ulozas) 48 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born October 13, 1971 in Gary, the daughter of Bob, and Jan A. Szalmasagi. Kimberly was a Chesterton High School graduate, a homemaker and enjoyed country music.

Surviving is her husband, William Henry of Valparaiso, parents Jan and Bob Szalmasagi. Also surviving are her stepson, Chad Henry (Megan); granddaughter, Lilly Henry; stepdaughter, Tonya Lippens (Kyle) stepgrandsons: Marcus Lippens and Quinten Lippins all of Valparaiso. Kim is also survived by her uncle Ken and aunt Cheryl Watson and aunt Kathy Ulozas and numerous cousins. Kim was preceded in death by grandparents: Tony and Sandy Ulozas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1:00 to 5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Jerry Kandel of Open Door Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to St. Judes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

