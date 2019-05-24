Kimberly Kay Kuehl Zeiger

RENSSELAER, IN -

Kimberly Kay Kuehl Zeiger , age 37, of Rensselaer, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Rensselaer. Kimberly was born July 24 1981, in Valparaiso, IN, the daughter of John P. Kuehl of Jasper, GA and Debora A. (nee Ibbotson) Banister of Rensselaer, IN .

On August 29, 2018, Kimberly married Quentin Zeiger who survives.

Kimberly was truly an outdoor person, she loved fishing, camping, and tending to her garden. She was a homemaker and seamstress. She was a lover of life and would help others in need, and cherished her family deeply. Kimberly was a goofy and loveable person, who will be truly missed.

Kimberly is survived by her loving family, husband, Quentin, and her children, Kayla Lynn Fishtorn of Rensselaer, IN, Glenwood Oliver McCurry III of Rochester, IN, Deborah Elizabeth McCurry of Rochester, IN, and Ian Lee McCurry of Rochester, IN, a granddaughter, Remi Mae Barrett, her father, John P. (Joann) Kuehl of Jasper, GA, her mother, Debora A. (Dean) Banister of Rensselaer, IN and her grandfather, Paul Kuehl and the late Doreen Kuehl. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, John Lewis Kuehl, Stephanie Anne (Michael) Girouard, Jeff Kuehl, Jack Kuehl, Mary (Larry) West, Samuel Banister, Jackie Magana, Jessica (John) Magana-Williams, and Anthony Magana and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a close cousin Michael Kuehl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at JACKSON FUNERAL CHAPEL on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM CST. The family suggests memorials to Kayla Fishtorn to help care for Kim's children. Online condolences may be made at www.jacksonfuneral.com.