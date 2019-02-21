Kimberly (Scales) Kilinski

NEWBURG, IN -

Kimberly (Scales) Kilinski, age 58, of Newburgh, IN, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville of complications from brain cancer. She passed peacefully, comfortably and never alone.

Kim was born September 7, 1960 at St. Mary's in Evansville to Dr. Allen D. and Judith H. (Grabert) Scales who both preceded her in death. She was married to Dr. Larry Kilinski on November 17, 1982, having met at Purdue University in 1980. Also preceding Kim in death is her beloved mother-in-law, Nancy Kilinski who considered her a daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Larry Kilinski of Newburgh; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan (Jessica) Kilinski of Portland, OR and Chad (Sarah) Kilinski of Louisville, KY who are expecting Kim's first grandson known very affectionately as "Grammie's little nugget". She is also survived by her father-in-law, Lawrence Kilinski, Sr.; step-mother, Evelyn Scales; brother and sister-in-law, Scott (Leesa) Scales; first cousins, Brad Scales, Mona Scales and Sheryl (Scales) Zayac Teijido; her "second mother", aunt Diana Scales; by four nieces, one nephew, six grand-nieces and two grand-nephews.

Kim attended Southridge High School in Huntingburg and Purdue University. She was a horticulturalist, master gardener, homemaker and mother, all at master class level as well as an amateur bee keeper. She loved and advocated for nature, the environment and her fellow (wo)man in need. She volunteered at United Caring Services and Ruth's House, both in Evansville, IN; this was her true calling and gave her much happiness and sense of purpose. This was after her sons left the nest to make their own lives as responsible, compassionate and independent adults. They were her greatest joy and her life's true purpose. She was a childhood member of Salem United Church of Christ but felt an intense need to reconnect with God by being baptized in the Atlantic Ocean in July, 2018. Her smile, intelligence, compassion, humor and her caring, loving and giving nature attracted new friends and endeared her to countless dear friends and family. Her willingness to sacrifice her own needs is best illustrated when she allowed her husband to pursue his life's dream to become a physician by raising Ryan and Chad essentially alone as Larry attended Medical School and Residency in Indianapolis and Lexington KY over a 6-year period.

Friends and family may call for visitation at the NASS & SON FUNERAL HOME - HUNTINGBURG on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., EST; and also on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., EST. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., EST, Saturday, at the funeral home.

Kim has made it known that any memorial contributions be directed to those in need who she truly loved and admired through either United Caring Services or Ruth's House, both in Evansville, Ind. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.