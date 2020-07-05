Kimberly S. Zacek (nee Reisinger)

HEBRON, IN - Kimberly S. Zacek (nee Reisinger), age 60, of Hebron, IN, passed away peaceful on Wednesday, July 1,2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Kimberly "Kim" is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Zacek of 23 years; children: Breann "Bre" Roeske and Treyton "Trey" Zacek; stepson, Jeremy (Holly) Zacek; grandson, James Zacek; mother, Linda (nee Albertson) Reisinger; brother, Timothy (Shannon) Reisinger; and her four-legged companion, Reese.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, James D. Reisinger; in-laws: Edward and Genevieve Zacek; and brother-in-law, Paul Zacek.

Kim was a Hebron graduate of the class of 1978. She was member of Hebron Jayshees (Women of Today), Hebron Lions Club, Committee member of Ducks Unlimited Lowell Chapter, and a DU life sponsor. Kim worked for Hebron Bowling Alley, Dantes, Whitco Industry, and Porter County Building Department. She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, watching Trey play baseball and basketball, and going out to Put-In-Bay in Ohio. Kim enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loving and cuddling on her cat, Reese.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Kimberly's name to: VNA Hospice, 2401 Valley Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383, or Alzheimer's Awareness Foundation, Send check to: Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

