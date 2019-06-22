Kimberly Verduin

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Kimberly Verduin, age 44, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jim (Donna) Verduin and the late Betty Verduin. Dear sister of Michelle (Brett) Staal, Jim (Mandy) Verduin Jr., and Tim (Mandy) Verduin. Loving aunt of Jake and Dylan Staal; Laila, Sophia, Isaiah, and Joshua Verduin and Gideon Verduin. Cherished granddaughter of Walter Pavilanis. Kim was loved by many and will be missed.

Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith and Action, 25353 State St., Unit D, Crete, IL 60417 or Illiana Christian High School, 10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311.

