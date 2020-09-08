1/1
Kingston Raycraft
Kingston Raycraft

MESA, AZ - Kingston Raycraft, age 73 of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Calumet City, IL) passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 in her home in Arizona.

Preceded in death by grandson, Zachary Thomas Zasada. Survivors: daughter, Traci (Gus) Reyes of Geneva, IL; son, Timothy (Nancy) Zasada of Tinley Park, IL; grandchildren: Jackson and Dylan Reyes of Geneva, IL and Zoe and Parker Zasada of Tinley Park, IL. Kingston was an only child, however she had many wonderful cousins that she loved and cherished. A special thank you to her dear friend George Wink for all his help over the past year, and also to Hospice of the Valley.

Kingston Raycraft was a teacher in Illinois for 27 years and for 15 years in Arizona. Kingston received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Northern Illinois University and received her Master's degree in Educational Technology from Northern Arizona University. Her hobbies were exercising, watching sports, and entertaining. Football was her favorite sport to watch. She always looked forward to Saturday to watch the Fighting Irish and Sundays to watch the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.

No Services will be held. Kingston's ashes will be laid to rest next to her parents, Dr. Kingston and Barbara Raycraft at the Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.



Published in The Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
September 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Diaz Family
September 7, 2020
My dear friend from grade school to high school fun times sleep overs, boys , carnivals football Friday nites, boys, school dances I had the pleasure of having her dress up as a nurse to visit me in hospital just to cheer me up. She for sure was a TFN warrior she fought the fight I will miss you Love Barbara Montgomery Krieger
barbara krieger
Friend
