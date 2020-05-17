Kirk E. Winterhoff
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk E. Winterhoff DEBARY, FL - Kirk E. Winterhoff 64, of Debary passed away on May 11, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1955 in Hammond, IN. Kirk is survived by his wife Diane; Stepdaughter, Kelly Jacobs of Deland; Stepson, Matthew Kucinski of Deltona; grandchildren, Caden Kucinski, Cameron Kucinski, Jordan Kucinski and Alexandra Jacobs; Sister, Rene Knight of Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl I. Winterhoff and Marjorie Huizenga. Kirk was an avid water and snow skier, dive master and pilot who also enjoyed golfing, gardening and was an antique gun collector. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois and was the owner of Ultimate Carpet Care Inc. in Debary, FL. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, Orange City, FL. Website www.baldaufffhfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved