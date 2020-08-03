1/
Kirk "Corkey" O'Connor
1955 - 2020
PORTAGE, IN - Kirk "Corkey" O'Connor, age 64, of Portage passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center in Valparaiso. Kirk was born October 18, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the late Leo and Patty Jo (Ahrens) O'Connor. Kirk was a retired crane operator from Arcellor-Mittal Steel Company. In 1978 he married the love of his life Cindi Gurband. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Cindi; daughter, Shannon (Mike Wythe) Dargewich; four grandchildren, Meghan Darewich, Owen Darewich, Ella Wythe and Xander Wythe; three brothers; Michael O'Connor, Kelly (Sherri) O'Connor and Shawn O'Connor all of Valparaiso; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; Special family friend Edy McClelland. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Casey O'Connor.

"Corkey's" family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heart to Heart Hospice including Krista, Dawn and Robin.

A Drive by Celebration of Kirk's Life will be Celebrated from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Real Life Community Church 3134 Swanson Road, Portage, Indiana 46368.

Due to the pandemic the family request the practice of social distances. The family will happily and gratefully accept blown kisses and air hugs. If you wish, you may park and walk up to the memorial, while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. Thank you for your understanding. We love you all!

Kirk's family requests that no flowers be purchased, but memorial donations be made to Kirk's Family.




Published in The Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Real Life Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Corky will be missed for sure. Whenever I got to see him over the years he had a smile on his face. Prayers sent to the family.
Lynne Groppel
Family
August 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dave & penny Hiestand
