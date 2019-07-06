Kitty B. Vanderby

LANSING, IL - Kitty B. Vanderby, age 95 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She is survived by her children: Sandra Kay (LeRoy) Eversgerd of Lemont, IL, Dr. Ray (Susan) Vanderby Jr. of Madison, WI, Jay (Rita) Vanderby of Schererville, IN, Renay of San Diego, CA, Findlay (Sue) of San Diego, CA, Lindsay (Stephanie) of San Diego, CA, and Leslay (Mary Alice) of Naperville, IL. Also surviving are grandchildren: Eric (Karen) Eversgerd, Amy (Duane) Baldwin, Brooke (Christian Skjong) Vanderby, Allison (Michael Van Milligan) Vanderby, Kristin (Nick Blannin) Vanderby, Michael (Brooke) Vanderby, Tommy Vanderby, Stephen Vanderby, and Cari Vanderby; and great grandchildren: Megan Eversgerd, Nicole Eversgerd, Ashley Baldwin, Sarah Baldwin, and Ambrose Blannin. Mrs. Vanderby was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Ray Vanderby; parents: Jackson and Ethel Kiester and brother: Jack Kiester.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. She will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the Vanderby family on Sunday, July 7 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Vanderby's name to the Lansing Paramedics.

Kitty was a teacher/Dean at Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City. She received her B.S. from Illinois State University and her M.S. from the University of Illinois. She was also a member of DAR. www.schroederlauer.com