Koleta C. Jinkerson (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Koleta C. Jinkerson

DAYTON, OH - Koleta C. Jinkerson age 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lee (Linda) Gardner, Russ (Dana) Gardner, Robin (Bernard) Tetak and Allen (Laura) Jinkerson; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother, Buddy; husband, Ralph; son, Steve Gardner and grandson, Stryker Gardner.

Koleta was born February 24, 1933 in Newport, Arkansas to the late Lester and Alta Dailey. She was a member of VFW Post 802 and Amvets Auxiliary #64 Whiting. She was a beautician for many years and owned her own shop in Whiting. She loved sewing, crocheting, bingo and her cat, Socks.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Inc. 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.


Published in The Times on June 10, 2019
