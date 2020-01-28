Kori M. Salapatas-Deany

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kori M. Salapatas-Deany, age 39, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020. Kori is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Ron; precious beloved pets, Ebony, Poco, Able, Smokey and Paddy; dear parents, Jody and Spiro Salapatas; mother in law, Carole (late, James) Deany-Horejs; sister, Kyla (Jason Delascasas) Salapatas; niece, Kady Salapatas; YiaYia, Pepina; aunts, Jamie Houlihan and Joanne Frangou; uncles, Paul Salapatas, Rick Kleffman and Godfather, Barry Kleffman; and Godmother, Loretta Kliver. She was preceded in death by her Grammy, Alice and PaPa William Keffman; grandparents, Margaret and Frank Kulig-Sink; father in law Michael Deany, brother in law, Robert Deany.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 2:00 to 8:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 DIRECTLY at First United Methodist Church of Lansing (18420 Burnham Ave.) with Pastor David Price officiating. Kori will lie in state at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service and be laid to rest after at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Kori finished High School abroad thru the foreign exchange program in Monterrey, Mexico. She then went on to attend classes at DeVry Institute. She was a bakery manager at Strack & Van Til. Kori loved to sew, crochet and was a great cook. She was kind, loving, giving and generous to everyone she loved. Even in the end of her life she chose to be an organ donor to help others. In lieu of flowers donations to puffypawskittyhaven.com would be appreciated.

