Koviljka Ivetich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Koviljka Ivetich, age 77 of Schererville, passed away at home on April 10, 2019 peacefully with her loving family by her side. She immigrated to America from Crni Lug, Bosna (former Yugoslavia) and settled in Indiana. She was an active member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and it's Circle of Serbian Sisters - Kolo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marko, and her parents Jovan and Dara.

Koviljka is survived by her three loving sons, Jovan, Goran (Belinda) and Dusan Ivetich; three adored grandchildren; one precious great grandson; sister, Milka Pavicevic of Serbia; three sisters in law, Millie Sormaz, Sava Trkulja, and Mara Ivetich, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, kumovi and lifelong family friends both here and in Serbia.

As the matriarch of the Ivetich family, she will always be remembered for her deep love for her family, her passion for gardening and cooking for her family, and her kind and loving spirit. She will be missed greatly. May her memory be eternal.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 directly at 9:00 a.m. at St. Sava Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN, V Rev Marko Matic, officiating. Interment will follow at New Gracanica Cemetery, Third Lake, IL. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. For further information please call Dave or Mileva at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.