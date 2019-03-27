Kristi Jo Markward (nee Hogan)

HAMMOND, IN - Kristi Jo Markward (nee Hogan) of Hammond, age 63, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Kristi was born in East Chicago, IN on October 22, 1955 to the late M.D and Billie Jean Hogan. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Jeopardy. Most of all Kristi loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother and an exceptional granny who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children: Brittnee (Kiki) Richardson, Brandi (Ben) Hodges, Andy Richardson, Crystal Markward, Melissa Markward, Kimberly (Stephen) Markward; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a special bond with her Amazing Grace. She is also survived by her brother, Jackie Hogan and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gregory Scott Hogan, Rodney Hogan; sister, Doris Clark.

A Memorial Service,officiated by Pastor Daniel Garza, will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.