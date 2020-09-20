1/1
Kristin R. Soplanda
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kristin R. Soplanda

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Kristin R. Soplanda, 28 of Michigan City, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born March 27, 1992 in Valparaiso, the daughter of Rob Lawrence and Karen Soplanda. Kristin was a hair stylist and loved clogging, dancing, enjoying spending time with her friends at concerts and listening to music. Surviving is her mother, Karen Soplanda; her father, Rob Lawrence (Lisa Olson); sister, Izabella Grigsby; stepsister, Linzi Olson; grandparents, Thomas and Judy Soplanda and Allan Lawrence; uncles, Jerry (Beth) Soplanda, Steve (Stacey) Lawrence and Jeff Lawrence; many aunts, uncles, cousins; her fur babies Pricilla and Moxie and one million seventy-five friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved