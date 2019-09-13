Kristina Aleksandrovic

Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace"
    - Deetra Teasdale
  • "So sorry for your loss."
    - Carol Walker
  •  
    - Martha Chavez
  • - Rose Davidovich
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
9191 Mississippi St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kristina Aleksandrovic

CROWN POINT, IN - Kristina Aleksandrovic, age 70, of Crown Point, IN passed away September 11, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children: Tatijana (John Reed) Aleksandrovic, Tasha (Philip) Gavranic, Dimitri Aleksandrovic; brothers and sisters: Radoica "Sinker" (Lynn) Rutovic, Milijana (George) Rodriguez, Milka Muskin, and Radomir Rutovic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Peter.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, at 10:00 am Directly at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St. Merrillville, with Rev. Marko Matic officiating. At rest, Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Kristina's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7606 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Kristina was a retired employee with Strack and Van Til, 35 yrs.
Published in The Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.