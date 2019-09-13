Kristina Aleksandrovic

CROWN POINT, IN - Kristina Aleksandrovic, age 70, of Crown Point, IN passed away September 11, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children: Tatijana (John Reed) Aleksandrovic, Tasha (Philip) Gavranic, Dimitri Aleksandrovic; brothers and sisters: Radoica "Sinker" (Lynn) Rutovic, Milijana (George) Rodriguez, Milka Muskin, and Radomir Rutovic; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Peter.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, at 10:00 am Directly at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St. Merrillville, with Rev. Marko Matic officiating. At rest, Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Kristina's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7606 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Kristina was a retired employee with Strack and Van Til, 35 yrs.