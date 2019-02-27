Kristine Angela Smith (nee Coveris)

VALPARAISO, IN - Kristine Angela Smith (nee Coveris), age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at University of Chicago Medicine.

Kristine is survived by her children: Nicholas (Tiffany) Smith, Christopher (Cindy) Smith, Marika "Margaret" (Jordan) Pierson, Samuel (Vanessa) Coveris; grandchildren: Collin, Caden, Kendall, Bryce and Theo; brothers: Dean (Shawn) Coveris and George Coveris; nieces: Meredith (Anthony) Mansch and Kaitlin Coveris; numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins; and husband: Kendall G. Smith. Kristine was preceded in death by her parents: Stamatios and Mary Coveris.

Kristine was a graduate of Merrillville High School - Class of 1964. She received her Nursing Degree from Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's working as Head Nurse of ICU. She continued her education to receive her Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Degree from the University of Michigan. Kristine was the Past State President of AANA – American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and served on the Scholarship Board.

She was an active member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, previously serving as camp nurse at Fanari camp in Wisconsin and at Ionian Village in the Peloponnese of Greece. Kristine was friends to some, but family to everyone – she will be greatly missed on this Earth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Kristine's name to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (www.netrf.orgonate).

Sign Kristine's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.